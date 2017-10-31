Urban Outfitters Plans Milan Flagship

Urban Outfitters (Philadelphia) has plans to open its first store in Italy. The store, which does not yet have an official launch date, will be located in Milan’s Piazza San Babila in a four-story building that overlooks the Corso Vittorio Emanuele.

While the retailer has not provided details about when the store will open, it has hung a maxi, yellow sign across the venue’s entrance to announce the forthcoming launch.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, the store will be in the same location where H&M (Stockholm) launched its first Italian store in 2003.