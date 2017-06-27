Urban Outfitters in Trademark Dispute

Urban Outfitters (Philadelphia) asked a California federal court to dismiss Coachella’s (the annual music and arts festival) allegations that it is trying to capitalize on the festival’s image with Coachella-themed items of apparel sold through its subsidiary, Free People.

Free People offers the Coachella Boot, Coachella Mini Dress, Coachella Pocket Tank and the Coachella Valley Tunic, according to Women’s Wear Daily. The festival has licensing deals with H&M (Stockholm) and Pandora AS (Capital Region of Denmark, Denmark) for accessories and apparel incorporating “Coachella,” prompting Coachella to send a cease and desist letter to Urban Outfitters last year.

Yet Urban Outfitters Inc. argues that it doesn’t have close enough ties to affiliate Free People to be a part of Coachella’s accusations of trademark infringement.