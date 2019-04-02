U.S. Grocery Store Openings Up 30 Percent

U.S. grocery store openings were up 30 percent in 2018, according to JLL’s Grocery Tracker 2019. Among the areas that saw increased growth were small-format stores.

“Grocery is one of the strongest retail sectors, with nearly twice as many new stores opening than closing last year,” said James Cook, director of retail research at JLL. “The grocery sector has seen shopper habits shift to more frequent, shorter trips, versus large weekly hauls. As a result, grocers are focusing on developing smaller-format stores, those under 10,000 square feet, with more local offerings to appeal to the surrounding community.”

Market leaders Publix, Sprouts Farmers Market, Aldi, Kroger and H-E-B were responsible for much of the growth, which was centered in Florida, Texas and California.