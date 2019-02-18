US Rep. Urges Bezos to Reconsider Ohio HQ2

U.S. Representative for Ohio’s 13th District Tim Ryan (D) wrote a letter Friday to Amazon (Seattle) CEO Jeff Bezos urging him to reconsider an HQ2 based in Northeast Ohio.

According to The Vindicator, Ryan wrote the letter following the announcement that Amazon would no longer be building a dual HQ2 location in Long Island City, Queens, New York. Amazon said Thursday that it had no intention of finding a replacement location, but that did not stop the politician from pitching the company for some 25,000 jobs it would bring to his district, which has been widely impacted by the closure of auto manufacturing plants.

Amazon had considered the Northeast Ohio region back when it was combing through bids across the country, but the area did not break the company’s top 20 list of considered cities/areas. The retailer plans to spread the 25,000 jobs that would have been housed in the Queens headquarters across its other sites.