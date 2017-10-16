U.S. Retail Sales Up

Retail sales in the United States were up 1.6% in September 2017, the highest increase in two-and-a-half years.

Auto sales rose by 3.6%, while other retail categories saw an increase in sales due to the preparations and recovery of two major hurricanes, reports the Associated Press. Consumers spent more at gas pumps, home and garden supply stores, as well as at general merchandise and food stores.

Meanwhile, spending was down for furniture, electronic, appliance and sporting goods stores in September.