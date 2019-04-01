US Retail Sales Down in February

Estimates of U.S. retail and food service sales for February 2019 decreased by 0.2 percent from the month prior, but were up 2.2 percent over February 2018, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Total sales from December 2018 to February 2019 were also up 2.2 percent from the same period the previous year. Retail trade sales were down 0.2 from January 2019, but came in 2.1 percent higher than last year. Non-store retailers were up 10 percent from February 2018, and health and personal care stores were up 5.9 percent from last year.