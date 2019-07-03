US Retail Vacancy Rates Down

Reis (New York) announced findings that the retail vacancy rates in the U.S., specifically for community/neighborhood shopping centers, dropped by 0.1 percent in the second quarter. This is the first decline since the start of 2016, KFGO reports.

Grocery stores have been a typical occupant to many vacant spaces, and discount apparel and unconventional retail (activations like trampoline parks) have also helped lower vacancies.

Regional mall vacancy rates were flat at 9.3 percent, according to KFGO.

"The retail sector has been able to adapt to industry restructuring in a number of ways,” Chief Economist Victor Calanog, Reis, reportedly said. “Some stores have had success in adopting new business strategies in an effort to revitalize their brands.”