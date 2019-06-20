Versace to Open 300 Stores by 2022

Italian high fashion brand Versace (Milan) is hoping to connect with the young, urban consumer by opening 300 stores by 2022, according to Forbes. The retailer currently operates 188 stores globally, with 28 of them in the U.S.

“The company aims to be consistent with its luxury competitors and increase its global retail footprint,” says Capri Holding CEO John Idol.

Upcoming campaigns will be heavily marketed using social media, especially Instagram, where the brand enjoys a following of 14 million fans.