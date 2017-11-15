Veteran’s Day Shopping Increases 9 Percent

The holiday shopping season is starting earlier than ever, according to research by Adobe Analytics (San Jose, Calif.).

Adobe has been using artificial intelligence to track online shopping data points, which has revealed that online sales for the entire month of November have topped $1 billion each day, and Veteran’s Day shopping on November 11 was up 9.1 percent compared to last year.

This also coincides with the trend from retailers of offering deep discounts earlier and earlier, as well.

According to Houston Chronicle, “Adobe's data shows that all of those decorations hung before Halloween are coinciding with a consumer shift toward an earlier shopping season.”