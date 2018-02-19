VF Corp. Discussing Nautica Sale

VF Corp. (Greensboro, N.C.) is reportedly reviewing the possibility of selling its Nautica (New York) brand. It’s specifically interested in its speed-to-market options.

The retail group revealed a five year strategic plan to its investors last March, which included the reshaping of its portfolio, according to Women’s Wear Daily. Nautica’s Chair, President and CEO Steve Rendle declined to elaborate on the planned sale of the brand, including whether potential buyers would be strategic or financial.

He did say, however, that the sale would likely fall into one of three of the following scenarios per the company’s position on acquisitions and mergers: “There’s a strategic lens, there’s a financial lens, and are we the right owner lens. And as we’ve looked continuously, this is not a one-and-done type of action. This is something we’re doing on a very proactive, very regular basis evaluating all brands within our portfolio.”