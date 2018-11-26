Victoria’s Secret Brings Back Swimwear

L Brands’ (Columbus, Ohio) Victoria Secret told analysts in a conference call last week that it will be returning its swimwear business based on feedback from its customers.

Its CFO Stuart Bergdoerfer also confirmed that the brand has begun selling boots and will soon sell sunglasses, but declined to elaborate further, although he did reveal that the brand would be pursuing licensing deals, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

Last week the company also announced that it had hired a new CEO, former President of Tory Burch John Mehas, who replaces former CEO Jan Singer.

Victoria’s Secret exited the swimwear, apparel, shoes and accessories business in 2016 to simplify its merchandise offerings.