Columbus, Ohio-based Victoria’s Secret has confirmed that its Chief Executive Officer Jan Singer has resigned from the position, which she assumed two years ago.

The company has not provided details about the resignation or about who will fill the role, according to Us Weekly.

Previously, Singer served as ceo of Spanx (Atlanta) and, before that, as corporate vp of global apparel at Nike (Beaverton, Ore.), according to Women’s Wear Daily.