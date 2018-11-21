Victoria’s Secret Names New CEO

L Brands (Columbus, Ohio) announced it has hired a new Chief Executive Officer for Victoria’s Secret. John Mehas will join the company in early 2019, replacing Jan Singer who recently stepped down from the role.

Mehas most recently worked for Tory Burch (New York), as well as Club Monaco (New York), Gap (San Francisco) and Bloomingdale’s (New York). He will reportedly help revitalize the brand, which has witnessed falling sales for seven of its last eight quarters.

This executive role change follows another the company made a few months ago when it named a new head for its Pink brand. As the company looks to improve business, Chief Executive Officer Lex Wexner said that these new leaders will bring “a fresh perspective” and look at “everything,” including the brands’ marketing, positioning, internal talent, real estate portfolio and cost structure, according to Reuters.