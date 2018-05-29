Victoria’s Secret Rethinks Swimwear Exit

Victoria’s Secret (Columbus, Ohio) is allegedly debating reversing course on a decision it made in 2016 to stop selling swimwear.

Lower-price intimates competition from retailers like Aerie (Pittsburgh), a rising trend in less structured bralettes (and the company’s refusal to dedicate a significant portion of inventory to the product) and some social media backlash surrounding its marketing techniques, have challenged the company as of late, reports the New York Post.

Executives at its parent company, L Brands, have signaled the possibility of a return to swimwear. “There is discussion about bringing back swim from time to time,” said CFO Stuart Burgdoerfer in last Thursday’s conference call. “Several senior executives would like to bring it back,” said Citi analyst Paul Lejuez, who raised the question in the call.

It wouldn’t be the first time the company went back on a decision. Two weeks ago the brand introduced a “magalog,” a new version of its previous mail-marketing catalog.