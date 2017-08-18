Victoria's Secret Sales Down

L Brands (Columbus, Ohio), parent company of Victoria's Secret, reported second-quarter losses.

Overall, L Brands’ second-quarter sales were down 4.8 percent, according to the Columbus Business Journal. The Victoria's Secret brand saw a 12-percent drop in sales, while Pink and Bath & Body Works brands were up.

“Our priority right now is strengthening the core categories to ensure we’re delivering bras with benefits, fashion and fantasy,” said Victoria’s Secret CEO Jan Singer. “We are also focused on key adjacent products that create a total look that is sexy for her.”