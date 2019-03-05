Vince Tests Home Concept

Luxury brand Vince (New York) is testing a new retail concept at Malibu, Calif.’s Malibu Country Mart that's aimed to broaden its lifestyle-focused assortment with more home accessories.

The new home concept came about when the retailer found the opportunity to take over an existing larger space next door. It will expand from the stores current offerings, including apparel, footwear and accessories, moving the home concept into the current space and moving the previous assortment of products to the acquired space.

In addition to home goods, Women’s Wear Daily reports that the new assortment will include travel accessories, throw pillows, cashmere blankets, loungewear and California-inspired fragrances the company launched last month.