Virgin Holidays Launches Interactive Experience

This 1700-square-foot experience store, designed by YourStudio’s London-based team, features a virtual reality roller coaster, a “Taste Your Holiday” bar and even a red manicure station. Located at Centre: MK in Milton Keynes, U.K., the space is meant to exude a “try before you buy” feel, allowing customers to sit in recreations of the brand’s premium and upper-class plane seats while sipping champagne as they consult with a Virgin travel expert, for example.