Vitamin World Closing, Selling Stores

Vitamin World (Holbrook, N.Y.) has increased the number of stores it wants to close from 51 to 124 and is seeking a judge’s permission to begin liquidation sales at those stores. It is also looking to sell all of its remaining stores to another company.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September and originally planned to continue operating as an independent company. Those plans, however, have changed, reports Newsday.

An attorney for the company explained in court documents that “unforeseen operational challenges and liquidity concerns have caused the debtors to now pursue a sale of substantially all of their assets.”