Vitamin World Files for Bankruptcy

Vitamin World (Bohemia, N.Y.) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection yesterday and is looking to close 51 of its 334 bricks-and-mortar store during the bankruptcy process. These store closures are in addition to the 45 locations the company has closed since early last year, when the company also sought to renegotiate some of its stores’ rents and leases.

While the company was able to reach new agreements with some landlords, many would not cooperate and, consequently, the company is having to turn to bankruptcy as “a last resort,” reports Retail Dive.

In addition, the retailer is citing "significant supply chain and ingredient availability issues" that hurt sales and crimped liquidity as it made the transition away from its previous owner, NBTY Inc. (Ronkonkoma, N.Y.).