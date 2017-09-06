Vitamin World Plans Bankruptcy Filing

Vitamin World (Holbrook, N.Y.) announced that it plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection next week, as it seeks to restructure its business and renegotiate some “problematic” store leases, reports Newsday.

Chief Executive Officer Michael Madden said that while landlords of some of its 334 bricks-and-mortar locations have been willing to work with the company to restructure some of its leases, others have not. The company plans to use the filing as a tool to improve those terms.

At this time, the company does not have plans to close any stores. Madden said, “We have been in business for 40 years and we plan to be in business for at least 40 more.”