VMSD Art Director Wins 'Best Illustration' from Cincinnati SPJ

VMSD magazine (Cincinnati) Art Director Don Heyl has been awarded "Best Illustration" from the Greater Cincinnati Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) for his work in the December issue "Top Stories of 2016" feature, as part of the annual "Excellence in Journalism" contest. (You can read it here.) VMSD was also a finalist in the "Best Magazine" category. For more information on the contest and its winners, please visit the Cincinnati SPJ website.