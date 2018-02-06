VMSD Co-Hosts DSE Webinar

In preparation for the 2018 Digital Signage Expo (DSE), March 27-29 in Las Vegas, VMSD magazine co-hosted a webinar with DSE centered around digital signage at retail. Featuring speakers Joshua Goodwin, digital media specialist, Eileen Fisher (Irvington, N.Y.), and Jordan Fraser, director of business development, GameStop (Grapevine, Texas), the session was moderated by VMSD magazine’s Managing Editor Carly Hagedon. To listen to “Enhancing the Retail Experience with Digital Signage,” click here.

For more information about DSE 2018, please visit www.digitalsignageexpo.net.