VMSD Managing Editor Wins 'Best Trade Report' from Ohio SPJ

VMSD magazine’s (Cincinnati) Managing Editor Carly Hagedon has won “Best Trade Report” for her 2018 lighting trends piece entitled "The Age of Enlightenment," published in VMSD’s April 2018 issue, from the 2019 Ohio SPJ (Society of Professional Journalists) awards. She also took home a second place prize for her personality profile on Bob Cissell, which was featured in VMSD’s February 2018 issue.

The 2019 judges, who are part of Detroit and Pennsylvania-based SPJ organizations, also took note of VMSD Art Director Don Heyl's design of the lighting trends piece. One judge wrote, "From a design perspective, this clearly attracts the attention of a trade publication's efforts to attract its audience. The bold colors and selected photos go directly to a client or company interest. A fine example of a well-planned trade publication."

A luncheon will be held to celebrate the winners Saturday, August 17.

The awards honor journalists who work for magazines, radio, newspaper, television, trade publications, college media and online in Ohio and adjacent states. This competition specifically honors journalists who fulfill the SPJ mission: support of literacy, defense of the First Amendment, resistance to censorship, media self-criticism, community service and advocacy for the openness of public records and meetings.

Follow this link to read Carly’s lighting trends report, or click here to read the personality profile.