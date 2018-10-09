VMSD Now Accepting Submissions to January Look Book

Nominate a designer to be profiled or submit your product for consideration by late October
Posted October 9, 2018
VMSD magazine is now accepting submissions to its 2019 January "Look Book" which will feature a wide range of products and services for retailers and designers. Presented annually, the special issue will also feature in-depth profiles on those behind the products. Click here to view 2018's Look Book.
To nominate a designer for consideration, please click here and submit your nominee by Oct. 16, 2018.
To submit a product for consideration, please click here and submit by Oct. 26, 2018.
For questions or concerns, please email vmsd@stmediagroup.com.