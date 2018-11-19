VMSD Seeks Holiday Windows Submissions

VMSD is accepting submissions to its annual holiday window feature, to appear in the January/February 2019 issue, on vmsd.com and on its social media platforms.

To submit for consideration, the editors of VMSD are asking retailers to upload photos of their 2018 holiday windows and provide background information on the windows’ theme, fabrication and materials on the online submission form by the deadline, Friday, Dec. 14, 2018.

Past holiday window roundups have included world-renowned seasonal displays from retailers such as Coach (New York), Bergdorf Goodman (New York), Saks Fifth Avenue (New York), Bloomingdale’s (New York) and more.

For more information about the annual review or how to submit, please contact VMSD Managing Editor Carly Hagedon at carly.hagedon@stmediagroup.com or visit http://www.vmsd.com/holiday-windows-2018 to submit your materials today.