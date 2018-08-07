VMSD Unveils New IRDC Pre-Con 'Cannabis Retail' Event

Seattle, the host city of this year's 2018 International Retail Design Conference (IRDC), was one of the first in the world to sell recreational cannabis from licensed storefronts. Presently, there are more than 450 retail dispensaries in the state of Washington alone; this year, sales are expected to reach nearly $2 billion. Despite the array of cannabis-related trade shows and events, quality information regarding retail store design and strategy is badly needed in the cannabis marketplace.

This inaugural pre-conference event is intended to provide cannabis retailers with critical information and strategies. From case studies to panel discussions, this event is designed to provide actionable takeaways for those in this booming industry.

For more information, or to register, please visit irdconline.com today.