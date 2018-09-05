VMSD/Marijuana Venture to Recognize Cannabis Retail Design Excellence

VMSD is partnering with Seattle-based publication Marijuana Venture for a new competition dubbed the Retail Design Excellence Awards. The new award program will highlight innovative cannabis dispensary designs from across the country.

“We’re excited to team up with the leading publisher in the cannabis space to create a meaningful award that recognizes retail design excellence for these increasingly sophisticated efforts. VMSD’s 120-plus years of covering global retail design make us the ideal partners for this exciting new award,” says Murray Kasmenn, Senior VP and Group Publisher at ST Media Group Intl.

Categories will include best standalone store (in both small and major markets); best chain, best merchandising, best signage and best use of space, among other considerations.

“Over the past several years we saw this amazing growth in cannabis retail stores up and down the West Coast. What struck me was not just the number of retailers, but how innovative and interesting they had become,” said Marijuana Venture publisher Greg James, in the publication’s September issue. “I was often blown away by the stunning designs and interior layouts.”

For more information, stay tuned to vmsd.com!