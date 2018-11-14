VMSD's 2019 Retail Design Firm Resource Guide

VMSD’s May issue will feature a special focus on the design firm industry. All contract design firms, architecture firms and independent designers that create retail and commercial interiors are invited to participate. Information from these questions will comprise our annual Retail Design Firm Resource Guide, to be published in the May 2019 issue of VMSD and on our website, vmsd.com. This listing is restricted to contract design firms, architecture firms, independent designers, etc. Submissions from manufacturers, suppliers, distributors or event/trade show management companies will be automatically disqualified.

The deadline to submit your materials is February 22, 2019.

For questions or concerns, please contact Managing Editor Carly Hagedon at carly.hagedon@stmediagroup.com or 513-263-9323.