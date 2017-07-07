VMSD's Associate Editor Wins "Best Trade Report" from Ohio SPJ

VMSD magazine's (Cincinnati) Associate Editor Kaileigh Peyton has won "Best Trade Report" for her 2016 State of the Industry Report, published in VMSD's May 2016 issue, from the 2017 Ohio SPJ (Society of Professional Journalists) awards.

A luncheon will be held to celebrate the winners on Saturday, August 26, at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

The award honors journalists who work for magazines, radio, newspaper, television, trade publications, college media and online in Ohio and adjancent states. This competition specifically honors journalists who fulfill the SPJ mission: support of literacy, defense of the First Amendment, resistance to censorship, media self-criticism, community service and advocacy for the openness of public records and meetings.