Volkswagen Unveils New Store Design

Volkswagen (Wolfsburg, Germany) has unveiled a new store concept in Birmingham, U.K. The retail store, designed by Dalziel & Pow (London), is inspired by “the joy of Volkswagen life.” It reflects a shift in consumer desires for more experiential shopping environments.

For instance, the store itself is located inside a shopping mall, which receives about 36 million visitors each year. Ten video screens are positioned at the store’s entrance, and large-scale magazine light boxes sit beside each vehicle to explain the everyday life benefits of each vehicle, reports Retail Times. There is also shelving with a variety of objects customers can select that will trigger car-related stories, and areas aimed at children.

Shoppers can press a button that will prompt illuminations and facts about the company’s factory and manufacturing processes along one wall. Quotes from car owners, iconic advertisements and aggregated social media feeds are also integrated into multi-sensory displays in the store.