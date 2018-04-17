Wacoal Goes Solo in the US

Previously a wholesale-only brand for stores like Bloomingdale’s (New York), Lord & Taylor (New York) and Macy’s Inc. (Cincinnati), Wacoal (Kyoto, Japan) has opened its first U.S. standalone store in New Jersey’s The Mall at Short Hills.

The store, at 1950 square feet, will target the brand’s younger customers with its B. Tempt’d product line, in addition to its broader customer base. The store focuses on clienteling, arming its associates with iPads to order items if they aren’t in stock, according to Women’s Wear Daily. With bra cup sizes A through I, the brand aims to reach customers of all sizes.

In addition to exposing more shoppers to its brand name, one of the Wacoal’s goals through the new store is to attract new wholesale business with retailers, reports WWD.