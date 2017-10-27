Walgreens Closing 600 Stores

Walgreens Boots Alliance (Deerfield, Ill.) announced that it will close nearly 600 stores following its $4.375 billion cash deal to acquire Rite Aid (Camp Hill, Pa.). The deal, which has been in the works for two years, is set to close in the spring of 2018.

Most of the stores set to close will be Rite Aid-branded stores, but “a few” will be Walgreens’ own stores, reports Fortune. While specific locations have not been disclosed, the company did say that the closures will affect those areas where there a Rite Aid and Walgreens store is in too close proximity to the other. Many of them are within a mile of each other.

The closures will take about a year and a half to complete and will begin once the deal closes.