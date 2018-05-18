Walgreens Debuts Skin-Protection Mobile Tour

Walgreens (Deerfield, Ill.) announced that it has partnered with The Skin Cancer Foundation (New York) to raise awareness about effective sun protection with a mobile tour that will travel the country.

The tour kicked off on Wednesday with a customized recreational vehicle in New York. On board were Walgreens pharmacists and beauty consultants as well as local dermatologists who volunteered time to provide free full-body skin cancer screenings in one of the vehicle's two private exam rooms.

The traveling pop-up will make its way to other cities including Miami, Houston, Denver and Chicago. At each stop, its beauty consultants will host interactive skin-care experiences, distribute sunscreen samples and provide recommendations for sunburn treatment. Pharmacists will be able to provide insights about any photosensitivity that prescriptions might have.

Stores will also highlight sun protection in its beauty department, according to Women’s Wear Daily.