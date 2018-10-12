Walgreens Expands LabCorp Partnership

Walgreens Boots Alliance (Deerfield, Ill.) announced that it has expanded a collaboration with diagnostic testing firm LabCorp (Burlington, N.C.) to open hundreds of in-store patient service centers.

The two companies originally joined forces a year ago when Walgreens began testing patient service centers in less than two dozen stores. Those centers provided specimen collection and testing services.

Now the companies plan to expand that arrangement from 17 stores to at least 600 across the country over the next four years, reports Forbes.

Walgreens Chief Executive Officer Stefano Pessina said, “This reflects our commitment to transform our stores into neighborhood health destinations that provide a customer-focused experience, while providing access to a broad range of affordable health care services at a trusted and convenient setting.”