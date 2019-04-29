Walgreens Hires a Global Chief Supply Chain Officer

Walgreens (Deerfield, Ill.) has hired Colin Nelson as its first Global Chief Supply Chain Officer. Previously, Nelson was the Head of Industrial Operations at Bunge Global, according to Retail Dive.

In the new role, Nelson will be responsible for the end-to-end supply chain, with the exception of “ ‘procurement of goods-not-for-resale,’ ” according to Retail Dive.

Other newly created positions include Global Chief Marketing Officer and Global Chief Commercial Officer, Global Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, and Chief Digital Officer, reports Retail Dive.