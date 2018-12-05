Walgreens Opening More Kroger Express Stores

Cincinnati, Ohio-based Kroger announced that it is expanding its partnership with Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens to open Kroger Express grocery sections within 13 Walgreens stores located throughout Northern Kentucky.

The partnership was originally announced in October and the pilot program involved bringing a select number of Kroger groceries inside a single Kentucky store. Now, the companies have plans to add another dozen stores to the list (which will be up and running in early 2019) as well as expand the selection to about 2300 products, including meal kits and Kroger’s private label Simple Truth.

The companies also announced that Walgreens stores in Chicago are now offering Kroger’s Home Chef-line of meal kits and online order pick-up for Kroger customers available in select Walgreens, according to CNBC.