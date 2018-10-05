Walgreens Partners with Birchbox

Walgreens (Deerfield, Ill.) has teamed up with beauty subscription box service Birchbox (New York) to overhaul its beauty departments in 11 of its flagship stores.

The shop-in-shops will range in size from 400 to 1000 square feet in size and will mimic the look of Birchbox’s flagship store in New York, with warm lighting, patterned wallpaper, pops of color and powder-room themed makeup stations.

Six of those new spaces will be unveiled in December in select stores in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Minneapolis. Five additional stores in cities including Dallas and Miami will be overhauled in early 2019.

The partnership is part of an undisclosed investment by Walgreens into Birchbox as the retailer aims to elevate and differentiate the beauty experience of its stores, according to Fast Company