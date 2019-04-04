Walgreens Plans Small-Format Stores

Under pressure to introduce a smaller-format store format, Walgreens Boots Alliance is reportedly “undertaking a comprehensive review of Walgreens store networks to address specific underperforming stores,” according to Forbes.

“We are testing a small store format and pending positive results we anticipate building out this format over the coming years,” Walgreens co-chief operating officer Alex Gourlay said.

Walgreens is also said to be working with select grocery partners to test what executives call “the store of the future.”