Walgreens Sued by Kentucky

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (Deerfield, Ill.) has been sued by Kentucky's attorney general, claiming that the retailer has contributed to accelerating the state's opioid abuse crisis. The lawsuit is the sixth of its kind filed against a corporation, aimed to hold businesses accountable for their role.

The suit claims that Walgreens has filled massive opioid orders in abnormally large quantities and frequencies, reports Reuters, the complaint stating that “there could be no legitimate medical purpose associated to their use.” The suit seeks damages and penalties, in addition to an injunction.

In 2016, the lawsuit states, Kentucky reported 1404 overdose deaths – the third highest rate behind West Virginia and New Hampshire. Overall in the U.S., opioids were responsible for 42,000 overdose deaths in 2016, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.