Walmart Acquires Eloquii

Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) announced that it has acquired online plus-size fashion retailer Eloquii (New York) in a deal reportedly worth $100 million.

This is the latest of Walmart’s recent acquisitions, which also include Jet (Hoboken, N.J.), Modcloth (San Francisco) and Bonobos (New York) as the retailer looks to be more competitive, particularly when it comes to fashions. As of right now, there are no plans to bring Eloquii’s products to Walmart stores.

Eloquii originally was owned by Limited Brands (Columbus, Ohio) but was sold off in 2011 at which point it was relaunched. Today the brand operates five brick-and-mortar stores where it tests different products and services.

According to Forbes, financial terms have not been disclosed but sources say it was a $100 million deal.