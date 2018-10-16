Walmart Acquires Lingerie E-tailer

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart Inc. has purchased online lingerie retailer Bare Necessities in a push to deepen its expertise in the category. The acquisition comes just weeks after it purchased online plus-size brand Eloquii.

Walmart said following the purchase that it has seen fast growth its online intimate apparel business, but that the category has “complex sizing and highly specialized products.” By acquiring Bare Necessities it hopes to bridge the talent and knowledge gap within its own organization, Forbes writes, making the move more about the company’s growth overall than a strategy to acquire market share in lingerie.

In recent years, Walmart has scooped up a number of brands to widen its appeal to urban millennials. It has purchased premium outdoor brand Moosejaw, online women’s clothing brand Modcloth, menswear brand Bonobos and e-commerce brand Jet.com.