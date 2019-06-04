Walmart Appoints New Leader to Store No. 8

Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) has appointed a new leader to its technology incubator dubbed Store No. 8. Scott Eckert, former Executive in Residence for Bain Capital Ventures (Palo Alto, Calif.) will be taking over for Lori Flees, who’s been the Principal of Store No. 8 for the past two years, reports Retail Dive.

Flees will be retaining her role as Senior VP for Health & Wellness for Sam’s Club (Bentonville, Ark.), which she held concurrently with her Store No. 8 position.

Previously, Eckert was the CEO and President of Rethink Robotics (Boston) and also co-founded Motion Computing (Austin, Texas), a tech firm.

Eckert will report to Marc Lore, head of Walmart’s U.S. e-commerce unit, according to Retail Dive, and will work out of Walmart’s Hoboken, N.J. office.