Walmart Beats Amazon in NRF’s Top 2019 Retailers List

The National Retail Federation’s (Washington, D.C.) magazine, Stores, has released its 2019 Top Retailers list, according to Retail Dive and Stores. The included companies are ranked according to sales.

The brands that made it into the top 10 include, in order, Walmart, Amazon.Com Inc., The Kroger Co., Costco, Walgreen’s Boot Alliance, The Home Depot, CVS Health Corp., Target, Lowe’s Companies and Albertsons Companies.