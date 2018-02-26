Walmart Boosts Apparel, Home Goods

Walmart Stores Inc. (Bentonville, Ark.) is ramping up its home goods and apparel businesses by incorporating higher-quality, on-trend products. An emphasis on editorial-style photos and intuitive online browsing will also be added to its e-commerce platforms to position the retailer to compete with others in the space, including Amazon.com Inc. (Seattle) and Target (Minneapolis).

The retailer will launch four new apparel brands March 1: Time and True, a women’s bohemian-style brand; Terra & Sky, a plus-size label; Wonder Nation, brightly colored children’s clothing; and a fourth brand geared toward men, which will be announced tomorrow, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

It also said it will discontinue its brands White Stag, Faded Glory and Danskin Now. Walmart currently holds the top spot in sales, with $35 billion to $45 billion in sales annually, followed by Amazon and Target.