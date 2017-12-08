Walmart Changes Its Name

Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) is legally changing its corporate name from “Wal-Mart Stores” to “Walmart.”

The change will go into effect on Feb. 1 and reflects the retailer’s growing emphasis on e-commerce. According to USA Today, that decision is already paying off: Last quarter, its online U.S. sales rose 50 percent.

Walmart’s chief executive officer Doug McMillion said in a statement, “While our legal name is used in a limited number of places, we felt it was best to have a name that was consistent with the idea that you can shop us however you like as a customer.”