Walmart Considers Indian E-Commerce Purchase

The deal could give it prime access to India’s growing market
Posted February 19, 2018

Walmart Stores Inc. (Bentonville, Ark.) is discussing purchasing upwards of 40 percent of Flipkart, an Indian e-commerce brand. The move would be a major blow to Amazon.com Inc.'s (Seattle) potential in Asia.

If the deal goes through, it would position Walmart to take on Amazon by giving it access to India’s rapidly growing e-commerce market, according to Reuters, which Morgan Stanley (New York) estimates will grow to $200 billion within a decade.

Flipkart runs roughly 40 percent of India’s e-commerce, and it owns apparel sites Myntra and Jabong. Walmart currently operates 21 stores in India, but it has been confined to “cash-and-carry” wholesale due to restrictions on foreign investment.

