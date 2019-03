Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) announced that Exectuive VP and Chief Technology Officer Jeremy King is stepping down from the retailer.

Supermarket News reports that he is leaving to join San Francisco-based Pinterest Inc., where he will be head of engineering and oversee projects such as Shop the Look, shopping ads and personalized recommendations.

King joined Walmart in July 2011 as Senior VP and CTO of @WalmartLabs and was promoted to his most recent rank in January 2017. While at Walmart, King oversaw the company’s push toward an omnichannel transformation of its retail business.