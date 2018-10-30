Walmart Eliminates Holiday Lines

For this year’s holiday shopping season, Walmart Stores Inc. (Bentonville, Ark.) is rolling out a new feature in its stores that will save its shoppers the hassle of waiting in lines. The service, called Check Out With Me, will allow store associates to assist shoppers with checkout without having to wait in a line.

Employees on checkout duty will be identified with a sash marked “Check Out With Me” and will carry mobile scanners and credit card readers. The feature has been tested in the lawn and garden departments of 350 of its store since earlier this year, according to Business Insider.

Another part of Walmart’s seasonal strategy has been focused on overhauling its website, which now features a more curated assortment of products, as well as premium fashion goods through its partnership with Lord & Taylor. It’s also expanded its two-day shipping to include “millions more” items on its site.