Walmart Employees Split $207M in Bonuses

This past Thursday, Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) employees received a collective cash bonus of $207 million, split among 912,000 associates. Each employee received roughly $225.

The bonuses follow the big-box retailer’s strong fourth-quarter performance, reports CNBC. The company saw growth of $1.41 per share, eight cents above predicted. The retailer’s e-commerce sales grew by 43 percent during the quarter.

The move follows other steps the retailer has taken to reward its employees for its growth. Following the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, the company awarded employees $400 million in bonuses in fiscal 2018. Last January, it announced it would increase starting wages to $11 per hour, well above minimum wage.