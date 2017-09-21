Walmart to Forgo Hiring Holiday Workers

Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) announced that it will not be hiring any temporary workers for the upcoming holiday shopping season.

This is the second year in a row that the retailer has decided to forgo hiring additional workers. Instead, the company will offer extra hours to is existing employees. The increased hours will be made available for positions such as cashiers, shelf stockers and personal shoppers, as well as for new roles such as picking up items for its online operations, reports Reuters.

The company also announced plans to enhance its customer service during the season through moves such as opening more registers and providing additional shopping support for customers for customers in line, such as helping them retrieve items they may have forgotten. It is calling these roles “holiday helpers,” which will be staffed by its regular workers.